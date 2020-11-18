A step to help the spread of coronavirus was announced in Obion County on Wednesday.

Mayor Benny McGuire held a press conference at the County Mayor’s Office in Union City, where he made the announcement.(AUDIO)

With the mask mandate, Obion County now joins Lake, Weakley, Henry and Dyer County in asking local residents to help protect themselves and others.

With Obion County now recording 2,350 positive cases and 39 deaths as of Wednesday, Mayor McGuire was asked about the increasing numbers.(AUDIO)

The mask order does not apply to 12 different factors, that includes people in a private residence, those with health or breathing conditions, people who are outdoors, those who are exercising and people in places of worship.

The mask mandate will now be in place until December 31st.