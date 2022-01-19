Mayor McGuire Recognizes Two Emergency Service Employees

Two emergency service employees for Obion County were recognized during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

County Mayor Benny McGuire first recognized 25 year veteran deputy Michael Moore, who was named the Tennessee Highway Safety Office “Deputy of the Year”.

Before the presentation, Mayor McGuire read a statement from Sheriff Karl Jackson.(AUDIO)

Mayor McGuire then recognized Obion County 911 Director Sherri Hanna, for her years of public service.(AUDIO)

After giving thanks to the County Commission and others, Ms. Hanna explained the most important part of the job.(AUDIO)

Photos of the presentations to Deputy Moore and Director Hanna have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.