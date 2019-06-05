City officials in Union City are seeking information about a possible new air ambulance service locating in the county.

During Tuesday afternoon’s City Council meeting, Mayor Terry Hailey requested City Manager Kathy Dillon to find the operating specifics of a proposed air ambulance at Everett Stewart Regional Airport.

Mayor Hailey said he was also concerned about the need for a membership with the new service.

Ms. Dillon said she would seek information and specifics concerning the proposed new air ambulance service, and present the findings at the next Council meeting.