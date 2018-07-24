A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, has resulted in the indictment and arrest of the Mayor of Smithville and his son.

TBI reports said investigators began investigating an allegation of theft from the city of Smithville, involving 71 year old Mayor Jimmy Poss and his 50 year old son Tony.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information the two men were responsible for the theft through the unlawful payment of wages from Jimmy Poss to Anthony Ross, from August 2017 through March 2018.

This week, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Mayor Poss with one count of official misconduct and one count of theft over $2,500.

Anthony Poss was charged with one count of theft over $2,500.

Both men were arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the DeKalb County Jail, with bond for Jimmy Poss set at $5,000 and Anthony Poss set at $2,500.

