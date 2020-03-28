Weakley County reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, as the state of Tennessee continues to battle the spread of the virus.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum joined Saturday morning’s Coaches’ Corner on WCMT to give an update on what he knows about the whereabouts of the local confirmation.

City of Martin Mayor Randy Brundige told WCMT News about what the local area should expect.

Mayor Bynum went on to say the impact this has had, and will have, on the local economy is just as important as the medical impact.

Mayor Brundige told about the impact the virus is already having on the City of Martin’s municipality.

Mayor Bynum believes that no matter how long this process takes, our local community will come out stronger in the long run.

As of Friday afternoon, the state of Tennessee had over 1,200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with four in Madison County, four in Carroll County, three in Dyer County, three in Fayette County, two in Gibson County, two in Chester County, and now one confirmed case in Weakley County.