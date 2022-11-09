McAdams unopposed as Greenfield mayor, newcomers Massey, Hansen win board seats

Cindy McAdams was re-elected as Greenfield mayor Tuesday after running unopposed.

McAdams received 433 complimentary votes.

Meanwhile, voters elected two new members to the Greenfield City Board, with newcomer Jaye Massey receiving 360 votes, followed by incumbents Mark Galey with 357 and Leanna Stephenson with 346. New board member Jeff Hansen received 312 votes, narrowly defeating incumbent Bobby Morris by three votes.