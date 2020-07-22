Dr. Mark McCloud has been named UT Martin’s Interim Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and will assume duties August 1.

In this new role, McCloud will be responsible for developing a comprehensive cultural competency plan for faculty, staff, and students in order to promote institutional diversity and inclusion.

McCloud will also be responsible for providing oversight to the Chancellor’s Cabinet concerning campus issues related to diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging, as well as partnering with the university community to implement programs, like the Multicultural Center for underrepresented student groups, to foster diversity and increase minority retention rates.

McCloud currently serves as the director of Career Planning and Development, a position that he has held since 2016. McCloud has also served as the Interim Assistant Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs in his time at UTM.

The chief diversity and inclusion officer position was recommended by the UT Martin Strategic Plan Inclusion Task Force to provide strategic leadership in creating a welcoming and inclusive university.