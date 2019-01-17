Since Trey Cantrell stepped down as head coach of the Westview Chargers in November after three seasons at the helm, Westview Principal Jeromy Davidson and his staff have been on the search for a new face of the team. That search is now over, as Westview has hired Matt McConnell as the new football coach of the Chargers.

The Chargers football team has not had a head coach for the past two months, but they’ve still been hard at work preparing for the upcoming season. That preparation will continue with spring training coming up in May, as they have their eyes set on the matchup with the Dresden Lions coming up in August, in what could be a huge statement game for Coach McConnell and his new team.