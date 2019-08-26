The Westview Chargers defeated the Dresden Lions Friday night in Week 1 of high school football.

In his first game with his new team, head coach Matt McConnell said that, even with the penalties, he was proud of the way his team came out and competed.

Coach McConnell went on to name a few players that stuck out in Week 1.

Coach McConnell had some nice words for new Dresden Lions coach Wes Johnson, and told Thunderbolt Radio how much he loves his position.

The Westview Chargers will look to improve to (2-0) on the season when they host the Gibson County Pioneers Friday night at 7:30.