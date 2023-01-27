McCracken County Sheriffs Office Charges Paducah Man after Deceased Dog Located

After multiple weeks of searching, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in an animal cruelty case.

Sheriff’s reports said 21 year old Latavious Frazier was taken into custody on charges of 2nd degree Animal Cruelty, while the dog involved was found deceased.

Reports said law enforcement received approximately six calls regarding a male subject dragging a dog by a leash, and even kicking the dog.

Despite a considerable amount of time searching for the individual, officers were unsuccessful in locating the subject.

On Wednesday, reports said two City of Paducah employees observed Frazier dragging the dog on South 31st Street.

The employees contacted multiple law enforcement agencies, then attempted to stop Frazier.

He was later located inside of an apartment building by Animal Control officers, with the dog discovered deceased behind some appliances.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control is ongoing, with additional charges possible.