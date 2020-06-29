Two McCracken County deputies barely escaped gunshots during a welfare check early Saturday morning.

Sheriff’s reports said the deputies were called to Wurth Road to check on the well-being of 59 year old Sharon Caldwell, of Paducah.

While the officers were standing near the front door, reports said two shots were fired from inside the residence.

The shots went through the front door almost striking both deputies.

The reports said deputies were then able to take Ms. Caldwell into custody, after determining she was the only occupant inside the home.

Sheriff Matt Carter said the incident was one of many examples of how law enforcement could be placed in harm’s way at any given moment.

Ms. Caldwell was arrested on two counts of first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.