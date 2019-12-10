A man wanted in McCracken County on assault with a knife charge, has now been charged with attempted first degree murder in Tennessee.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports say 34 year old Anthony Phoenix was arrested in Parsons after a brief chase, which involved officers firing at the vehicle.

Reports said Deputy Marshals with the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force located Phoenix, who was wanted on warrants from Henderson County and McCracken County.

Following his capture, Phoenix was placed into the Decatur County Jail on the attempted murder charge, along with felony evading arrest.

He is being held with without bond.