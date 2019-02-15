The bass fishing coach at McCracken County High School has been arrested on sexual abuse and child pornography charges involving minors.

Kentucky State Police contacted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, after allegations of inappropriate contact and communications were made by a minor and 56 year old coach John Parks.

Following an interview with the victim, Parks was arrested and charged with first degree sexual abuse.

A search warrant for Park’s residence and all electronic devices, then yielded inappropriate images of a second minor.

Sheriff’s reports said detectives located the second individual, who was unaware that Parks was in possession of the images.

Reports said the investigation into the case is still ongoing.