Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are investigating the death of a McCracken County inmate.

Reports said investigators received a call from the McCracken County Jail just before 1:30 Friday morning, concerning an inmate who had tried to commit suicide.

Jail staff found 35 year old Ronald Ledbetter, of Smithland, in his cell and immediately began first aid until medical crews arrived.

Ledbetter was transported to a Paducah hospital and died Sunday afternoon.

State Police reports say an autopsy has been scheduled for today at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

The investigation into the death is continuing by detectives with Post 1.

