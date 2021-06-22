McCracken County Investigation Leads to Large Methamphetamine Seizure

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office has announced five arrests, which yielded eight-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine and approximately $30,000 in cash.

Sheriff Matt Carter said the arrests were part of investigations that included the Graves County and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and Paducah Drug Enforcement Agency.

Included in the arrests was three people from Louisville and one from Denver, Colorado.

Sheriff Carter said the largest seizure came when officers arrested 49 year old Jose Luis Lopez, of Denver.

During a surveillance of a McCracken County hotel, officers found two pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the room of Lopez, along with two additional pounds behind the door panel of his vehicle.

Officers also located a hidden compartment in the vehicle, which contained over $20,000 in drug proceeds.

If sold by the gram, Sheriff Carter said the total confiscated amount of methamphetamine was worth in excess of $380,000.