The former McCracken County Property Value Administrator was arrested Monday, after a lengthy investigation by Kentucky State Police.

In early spring of this year, a citizen complaint was received regarding misuse of official funds from the PVA’s office.

An investigation by State Police detectives uncovered evidence of theft and fraud by PVA, Nancy Bock.

Investigators uncovered over $6,000 in theft by forged travel vouchers and unauthorized credit card transactions over a five year period.

Last Friday, a McCracken County Grand Jury returned an eight-count indictment including one count of theft by unlawful taking over $500 and seven counts of 2nd degree forgery, which are all Class D felonies.

Ms. Bock resigned her office last week, and turned herself into the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office on Monday morning.

She posted a $5,000 bond and was released, with arraignment set for Thursday morning.

