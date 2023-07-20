McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Wednesday Kidnapping Claim

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a kidnapping on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies responded around 7:00 in the morning, to a missing person in the area of Byron Drive and Reidland Road.

Reports said the 18 year old female had last been seen around 1:00 in the morning.

Just after 9:00, detectives responded to aid in the search of the female, who was located at a residence on Kentucky Dam Road.

Reports said the female had her hands bound and stated that she had been taken by an unknown male.

Detectives and deputies are still actively investigating the incident, and are searching for a male, approximately 5’8” to 6’0” tall, weighing around 200 pounds.