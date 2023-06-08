McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Hornbeak Man

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a Hornbeak man, who is wanted pursuant to an indictment warrant.

Detectives are attempting to locate 22-year-old Matthew “Aiden” Nethery.

Reports said Nethery is currently wanted for a robbery and assault that occurred in McCracken County.

He is a white male, 5’11″ tall weighing 245 pounds.

A photo of Matthew “Aiden” Nethery has been posted on our website.

Anyone with information regarding Nethery’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office or their nearest law enforcement agency.