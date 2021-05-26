McCracken County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Two Subjects

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking two Paducah men on outstanding arrest warrants, after they fled from officers on foot.

Reports said just after midnight on Saturday, a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding 81-miles-per-hour in a 55-mile-per-hour speed zone.

During the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle, 25 year old Lavance Davenport Jr., and passenger 20 year old Jordan Harmon, drove away the scene.

Both Davenport Jr. and Harmon later abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.