McCracken County Student Arrested and Held Following School Threat on Thursday

A McCracken County student was arrested following a school threat investigation on Thursday.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the complaint by a student at Community Christian Academy.

Reports said the Sheriff’s Office at contacted at approximately noon, after a student threatened to commit an act of violence against the school.

Detectives and deputies immediately interviewed students and parents and attempted to locate any evidence.

After corroborating the statements with several witnesses, and consulting with the County Attorney’s Office, deputies arrested the juvenile student just after 6:30 on Thursday.

Reports said the juvenile was not a danger to Community Christian Academy.

A Judge ordered the male juvenile to be lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center until a court hearing can be held.