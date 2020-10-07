A McCracken County teenager has been arrested and charged with stabbing his father.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called just before 1:00 Wednesday morning, to Twinson Court, where Vincent Snow had been stabbed multiple times in his torso.

Reports said Snow was unable to communicate due to the severity of his injuries, and was air lifted to a regional hospital.

An investigation showed Snow’s son, 19 year old Deonta Snow, was the individual who committed the stabbing.

The investigation indicated Vincent Snow entered his son’s bedroom to check on a loud noise, when the stabbing occurred.

Deonta Snow told officers he believed the person entering the room was another person, who he had been involved in an earlier argument with.

Snow was charged with first degree domestic violence assault and possession of marijuana.