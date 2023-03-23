McCracken County Woman Arrested After Child Abuse Discovered by School Officials

A McCracken County woman has been arrested for abuse of a child.

Sheriff’s Office reports said a Grand Jury indictment resulted in charges of first degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, and first degree strangulation, against 37 year old Amber Patton of Paducah.

On February 13th, reports said deputies responded to an elementary school to investigate possible abuse involving a five year old male child.

Medical staff immediately suspected marks on the child were abuse, after discovering severe bruising, burst blood vessels and other evidence.

Following transport to a Paducah hospital for treatment of his injuries, a doctor determined the cause to be ongoing abuse and strangulation.

Evidence was presented to the Grand Jury following detective interviews with the parents and the other children in the household, along with search warrants on the residence and electronic devices.