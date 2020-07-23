A McCraken County woman was arrested and charged after deputies were called to reports of an unresponsive child.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies responded to the 911 call to Bleach Road on Sunday, where a nine-month old child was barely breathing.

Reports said the child was unresponsive and airlifted to an area pediatric trauma center.

An investigation began after doctors examined signs and evidence of child abuse, which was determined to have been violent shaking.

On Thursday, 47 year old Melany Mohundro, of Lone Oak, was arrested on charges of first degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Investigations showed Ms. Mohundro was acting as a caretaker, and became frustrated with the baby due to crying.

She then began to shake the child as a means of discipline, causing the medical distress.