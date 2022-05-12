McCracken County Woman Arrested for Abuse and Neglect of Woman in Her Care

A McCracken County woman has been arrested and charged with abuse and neglect of a person in her care.

Police reports said 58 year old Marina Martin was charged with knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, along with knowingly exploiting an adult more than $300.

Paducah detectives learned of the neglect of an 80-year old woman, after a neighbor found her in need of medical care.

After an investigation, reports said the woman was admitted to a local hospital for malnourishment and skin issues.

Police also learned the victims finances had been neglected, with Ms. Martin spending nearly $4,000 on non-essential items instead of her rent and care.