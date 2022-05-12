May 12, 2022
McCracken County Woman Arrested for Abuse and Neglect of Woman in Her Care

Paducah police have charged 58 year old Marina Martin with abuse and neglect of an individual in her care..(photo: McCracken County Regional Jail)

A McCracken County woman has been arrested and charged with abuse and neglect of a person in her care.

Police reports said 58 year old Marina Martin was charged with knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, along with knowingly exploiting an adult more than $300.

Paducah detectives learned of the neglect of an 80-year old woman, after a neighbor found her in need of medical care.

After an investigation, reports said the woman was admitted to a local hospital for malnourishment and skin issues.

Police also learned the victims finances had been neglected, with Ms. Martin spending nearly $4,000 on non-essential items instead of her rent and care.

Charles Choate

