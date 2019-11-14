McCracken County guard Jackson Sivills was one of four players to sign with the Murray State basketball program on Wednesday.

The 6’6” Sivills became the school’s all-time leading scorer last year as a junior with 1,270 points, and also is the single game scoring leader and all-time leader in rebounding.

At the end of his junior season, the Mustangs guard was named All-State, was a candidate for Mr. Basketball, and was chosen to play in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series.

Joining Sivills as a Racer was 6’2” guard Dionte Blanch from Tarpon Springs, Florida; 6’6” forward Ja’Queze Kirby of Hazelhurst, Georgia; and 6’8” forward Nicholas McMullen from Greensboro, North Carolina.