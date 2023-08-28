August 28, 2023
McCracken Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities in Wallet Theft

McCracken County Sheriff’s officials are looking for these two men, in connection with the theft of a woman’s wallet last Friday. (photo: McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)

Last Friday, a Graves County resident reported her wallet had been taken from the register counter at the Dollar General Store, located at 8280 Old Mayfield Road.

Deputies were able to obtain security footage from the store and were able to get photographs of the two individuals that stole the wallet.

If anyone has information in this investigation, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department or their nearest law enforcement agency.

