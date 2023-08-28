McCracken Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities in Wallet Theft
Last Friday, a Graves County resident reported her wallet had been taken from the register counter at the Dollar General Store, located at 8280 Old Mayfield Road.
Deputies were able to obtain security footage from the store and were able to get photographs of the two individuals that stole the wallet.
If anyone has information in this investigation, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department or their nearest law enforcement agency.