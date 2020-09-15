Hannah McCroskey, of Martin, and Caroline Singleton, of Paris, are among 10 Dyersburg State Community College student-athletes receiving National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic Team honors for the 2019-2020 academic year.

McCroskey earned Third Team soccer honors, while Singleton received Third Team basketball honors.

Designations for the student-athlete NJCAA All-Academic Team recognition is ranked by the following academic criteria: First Team, 4.0 GPA, Second Team 3.80-3.99 GPA, and Third Team 3.60-3.79 GPA.