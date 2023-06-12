McDade requests additional deputies in next year’s budget

A request to add four new deputies to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office will make its way to the Weakley County Commission this month.

The county’s Public Safety Committee met Friday morning and heard the request from Sheriff Terry McDade.

After the meeting, Sheriff McDade told Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

McDade is also requesting raises for the employees in his department to compete with neighboring counties.

(AUDIO)

Sheriff McDade’s request was passed by the Public Safety Committee and now makes its way to the Finance, Ways, and Means Committee on June 26th before the full County Commission meeting on June 29th.