McDade wins Republican Primary; joins three-man race for Weakley County Sheriff in August

Terry McDade will be the Republican nominee in a three-man race for Weakley County Sheriff in August.

McDade is currently a Captain with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

He tells Thunderbolt Radio News why he wants to be Sheriff.

McDade will face Independent candidates David Andrews and Scott Watkins in the August 4th General Election.

One of those candidates will replace Mike Wilson, the longest-serving sheriff in Tennessee.