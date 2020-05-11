The University of Tennessee at Martin has named a Senior student from Puryear, as the recipient of the Spring “Beth Maloan Outstanding Student Employee Award”.

Justin McElroy was presented the award for his outstanding job performance, commitment to the university, and exemplary work ethic.

McElroy is an education major, and has worked for the Office of Environmental Health and Safety on campus for three-and-a-half years.

As a student worker, he is responsible for maintaining approximately 980 portable fire extinguishers, verifying exit and emergency lights, checking emergency eyewashes and showers, and ensuring that AEDs are operating.

During his work, McElroy also performs monthly and yearly inspections of safety equipment on campus.

The award is given in honor of the late Beth Maloan, who was the UT Martin director of budgeting and dedicated student employee advocate.

McElroy was presented a plaque and check for the honor.