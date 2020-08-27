A Perry County Grand Jury has indicted a McEwen man on charges of exploitation and solicitation of a minor.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 48-year-old Christopher Keith Elliott was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Perry County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Niland says in October 2019, the TBI agents, along with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, began investigating an allegation of sexual exploitation of a minor.

During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Elliott as the individual who was sending inappropriate photos to a juvenile.