UT Martin came out firing on all cylinders as the Skyhawks downed Austin Peay 5-0 Sunday afternoon.

Amy McGivern led the charge as she tallied the coveted hat trick – the second for the Skyhawks in 2018, as teammate Jaden Hildreth accomplished the feat against Jackson State on August 26.

Sunday’s 5-0 victory was the largest margin of victory for the Skyhawks in an OVC match since a 6-0 win against Tennessee Tech on October 28, 2012.

Skylor Keane’s goal 21 seconds into the match was the fastest to begin a match in program history, surpassing Alyssa Curtis’ goal 29 seconds into the match against Morehead State on October 12, 2012.

UTM (12-2-1, 7-0-1 OVC) saw McGivern net a trio of goals to give her five on the weekend and OVC best 11th of the season. Keane and Alice Adams also found the back of the net in the contest. Adams and Danae Kaldaridou each racked up an assist on the day. Also finding the shot column was Kaldaridou, Sara Ketis, Maggie Burkett and Alexius Thomas.

Defender Jacalyn Schubring was the lone Skyhawk to compile a complete match on the pitch. She led the back line in the contest as the defender and midfielder corps limited the Governors to just seven shots.

Goalkeeper Erica Myers tallied another clean sheet as she logged the full 90 minutes between the posts while compiling one save in the bout.

UTM struck in the 22nd minute to open the scoring barrage as Keane took a quick pass from Kaldaridou to sneak one past the opposing goalkeeper.

Adams then found a rebound off of the goalkeeper to find the back of the net at the 10:49 mark.

McGivern began her roll starting in the 17th minute as she made the most of a mishandled save by the Governors’ goalkeeper. McGivern hit pay dirt again at the 53:03 mark as Adams sent a high lob from the far left side.

The final goal by McGivern came in the 60th minute on a penalty kick.

UT Martin closes out the regular season next weekend with a pair of home matches beginning on Friday, October 19 against Eastern Kentucky at 7:00 followed by the season finale on Sunday, October 21 against Morehead State at 2:00.

