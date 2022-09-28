McGuffin named to NCAA Softball Committee

UT Martin vice chancellor and director of athletics Kurt McGuffin has been appointed to serve on the NCAA Division I Softball Committee. His term started this month and runs through August 2026.

McGuffin is one of 10 members on the NCAA Softball Committee as there is at least one appointee represented from each of the five softball regions (East, South, Midwest, Southeast and West). He is joined by Conference USA assistant commissioner Kelly Gatwood, Kentucky associate athletic director Stephanie Simmons, Louisiana-Lafayette deputy director of athletics Jessica Leger, Western Michigan senior associate athletic director Keanah Ata Smith, Clemson senior associate athletic director Natalie Honnen, Wichita State head coach Kristi Bredbenner, Montana head coach Melanie Meuchel, Pacific head coach Brian David Kolze and UMass Lowell senior associate athletic director Sandra L. Roecker.

Now in his sixth season in charge of the Skyhawk athletic department, McGuffin is also still on the NACDA Football Championship Subdivision Athletic Directors Association Executive Committee – serving in that role since 2020. He previously took part on the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee from June 2020 through August 2022. During his near-25 years as a collegiate administrator, the Iola, Kan. native has also contributed to the NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Ranking Committee and the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee.

“It’s a privilege to serve on any national committee and I look forward to joining the NCAA Softball Committee staff,” McGuffin said. “I’ve always said that if you have a chance to bring exposure to UT Martin and the Ohio Valley Conference, it’s an opportunity that is too good to pass up.”

McGuffin has overseen 10 conference or region championships from six different Skyhawk athletic programs since taking over the reigns in May 2017. Last season marked the first time in school history that four different teams won OVC championships (soccer, football, golf, beach volleyball), leading to UT Martin’s highest finish in the history of the OVC Commissioner’s Cup standings. Academically, Skyhawk Athletics has shattered school records for OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll recipients (191 in 2019-20) and OVC Medal of Honor winners (28 in 2021-22) while setting a new departmental record for Grade Point Average during five consecutive semesters in McGuffin’s tenure.

(UTM Sports Information)