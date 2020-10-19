A McKenzie couple was killed in a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Gleason.

Gleason Police Chief Paul Eddlemon says 85-year-old Bill Washburn and his wife, 78-year-old Alice Washburn, were killed when their minivan was struck by a heavy duty truck at the intersection of East Union Street and Phelps Street just before 11:00 Saturday morning.

Chief Eddlemon says the preliminary investigation shows the van failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and was struck in the side by the truck.

The truck is owned by Spain Brothers Milling Company and was driven by Zachary C. Brantley, who was not injured.

Chief Eddlemon says speed was not a factor in the crash and that all occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The THP is assisting the Gleason Police Department in the investigation.