A father and son from McKenzie were killed Thursday morning in a two vehicle accident in Western Kentucky.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said just after 6:30, a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 43 year old Kevin Hudgins, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of KY-286.

The car was then struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Canyon, driven by 54 year old Todd Hess, of Kevil.

Sheriff’s reports said the Malibu spun off of the roadway and overturned.

Kevin Hudgins, along with his passenger, 64 year old Sammy Hudgins, were pronounced dead from the accident by the McCracken County Coroner.

Sheriff’s reports said Hess was taken to a Paducah hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Reports said the section of roadway was closed for approximately five hours after the wreck.

