A McKenzie man is facing drug charges after officers found him asleep at a gas station with meth in his lap.

McKenzie Police officers were called to the Exxon station on Highway 79 and found 27-year-old Matthew McCann asleep in his vehicle with a baggie of meth, a glass pipe, and a torch lighter in his lap.

After waking McCann and searching his vehicle, officers found a second glass pipe and another torch lighter in the glove box, and an open container of beer in the cup holder.

In the back seat, officers found a plastic bottle of fake urine wrapped in a “Hot Hands” hand warmer.

McCann was taken to the Carroll County Jail and charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Falsification of a Drug Test. He was also given a citation for Open Container.

Bail for McCann was set at $1,250.