A McKenzie man is facing drug and firearm charges after his arrest in Dresden.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy James Sanders was arresting 28-year-old Taylor Alexander Spain of McKenzie on a warrant for Filing a False Report when he discovered a pistol concealed in Spain’s jacket.

Spain also had a two baggies of meth weighing a total of one-and-a-half grams in his pants.

Deputy Sanders placed Spain under arrest for the Filing a False Report charge, along with Possession of Meth with Intent, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Spain is being held in the Weakley County Jail and will appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday.