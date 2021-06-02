McKenzie man charged in death of puppy

A McKenzie man is charged with animal cruelty after a puppy starved to death.

Thirty-eight-year-old Spencer Jacobi Johnson appears in court Thursday to face an Aggravated Cruelty to Animals charge from January 2019.

That’s when Johnson allegedly moved to a different house, but left a puppy behind with no one to feed it or take care of it.

When Weakley County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Rogers responded to the house, he found the puppy dead with no water or food on the property.

Johnson is being held in the Weakley County Jail, pending his court date Thursday.