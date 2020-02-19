A McKenzie man is facing multiple charges after nearly three grams of meth were found in his possession.

28-year-old Patrick Thomas Kelly Noah was stopped for an expired tag on East Locust Street in Dresden by Dresden Police Investigator Chris Crocker.

A passenger in the vehicle, Jamie Carter, told Investigator Crocker that she had marijuana and gave it to Crocker.

After both subjects were asked to exit the vehicle, Crocker found a plastic container containing 2.9 grams of methamphetamine and an alprazolam pill, which is a Schedule IV drug.

Investigator Crocker also found a marijuana pipe in the vehicle which Carter said was hers.

Carter is charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia, while Noah is charged with Possession of Schedule II (meth) with Intent, Possession of Schedule IV Drug, Drug Paraphernalia, Registration Violation, and Driving on a Revoked License (1st offense).