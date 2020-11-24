A McKenzie man is being held in the Weakley County Jail on burglary and theft charges.

29-year-old Taylor Alexander Spain was arrested last week at his home on Blaylock Store Road after Weakley County deputies found meth in his possession.

While searching the home, investigators also discovered several firearms and knives, ammunition, and other property that had been reported stolen earlier this year from another Blaylock Store Road home.

Officers also found a small John Deere 4110 tractor and bucket attachment reported stolen in another county.

Spain is charged with Aggravated Burglary, Theft over $10,000 Dollars, Theft over $2,500 Dollars, and Simple Possession.