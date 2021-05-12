McKenzie man facing drug charge after traffic stop

A McKenzie man is facing a drug charge following a traffic stop in Weakley County.

Fifty-year-old William Michael Blackard was stopped by THP Trooper Clint Todd for a seat belt violation when Trooper Todd noticed a pouch of white crystal substance next to the front tire where Blackard had been standing.

Blackard later admitted the substance was meth and that he’d tossed it down.

The meth weighed two grams on a digital scale.

Blackard is charged with Possession of Schedule Two Drug and has a July court date in Weakley County General Sessions Court.