McKenzie man facing drug, other charges after traffic stop in Gleason

A McKenzie man is facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Gleason.

Fifty-four-year-old James Glenn Fralix was stopped by Gleason Police Officer Riley Holloman after he was clocked driving 59 miles an hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

A search of the vehicle revealed a half-smoked marijuana cigarette in the driver’s side door.

Fralix is charged with Speeding, Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.