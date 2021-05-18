McKenzie man facing drug, other charges after traffic stop in Gleason
A McKenzie man is facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Gleason.
Fifty-four-year-old James Glenn Fralix was stopped by Gleason Police Officer Riley Holloman after he was clocked driving 59 miles an hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.
A search of the vehicle revealed a half-smoked marijuana cigarette in the driver’s side door.
Fralix is charged with Speeding, Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.