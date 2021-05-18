May 18, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. McKenzie man facing…

McKenzie man facing drug, other charges after traffic stop in Gleason

McKenzie man facing drug, other charges after traffic stop in Gleason

A McKenzie man is facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Gleason.

Fifty-four-year-old James Glenn Fralix was stopped by Gleason Police Officer Riley Holloman after he was clocked driving 59 miles an hour in a 30 mile per hour zone.

A search of the vehicle revealed a half-smoked marijuana cigarette in the driver’s side door.

Fralix is charged with Speeding, Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology