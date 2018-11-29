A McKenzie man is facing a meth charge after Weakley County investigators executed a search warrant at his home Wednesday night.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Department Captain Randal McGowan says 45-year-old Jason Rudolph Hamby was arrested around 6:30 Wednesday night after Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at his residence on State Highway 124 near McKenzie and found a half-ounce of crystal meth.

Captain McGowan says the street value of the meth recovered is $1,700.

