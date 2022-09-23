McKenzie man facing multiple drug charges

A McKenzie man is facing drug charges following a joint investigation by the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department

TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister says 32-year-old Marcus Glenn was arrested Friday morning at a home on Walnut Circle in McKenzie.

Agents and investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and found meth and drug paraphernalia.

Glenn is being held without bond in the Carroll County Jail and faces additional counts out of Gibson and Weakley Counties.