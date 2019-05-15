The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency was honored with three awards at the 54th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards hosted by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

Included in the awards was Lance Rider, of McKenzie.

Rider has served the TWRA for 35 years, and received his honor for his outstanding support of the Federation’s Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program.

Rider has been instrumental to the success of both the clay target program and shotgun shooting sports statewide.

He began his TWRA career as a lakes manager, with later roles as a wildlife biologist, wildlife information specialist, and now as the shooting sports coordinator.

Also honored during the luncheon was Austin Bibb, of Munford, for the Forest Conservationist of the Year, and Gene Smith, of Memphis, for Hunter Education Instructor of the Year.