A McKenzie man has pleaded guilty to production of child pornography.

Proof presented in Jackson federal court showed 36-year-old Nathan Adams secretly recorded a 13-year-old girl in various stages of undress, including fully nude. Adams filmed some of the videos from outside the girl’s home through a hole in the window blinds. On other occasions, Adams hid the recording device inside the minor’s bedroom or bathroom.

Adams was reported to authorities after the girl’s mother discovered the recording device and the videos of her daughter.

He faces a mandatory minimum 15 years of imprisonment. Sentencing is set for November 20.

This case was investigated by the McKenzie Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

