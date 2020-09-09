Two McKenzie men are facing burglary and drug charges.

Thursday night, Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Hightower Road in McKenzie for an attempted aggravated burglary.

When officers arrived they found 31-year-old Steven Anthony Savoy in a vehicle and took him into custody and later found 42-year-old Christopher Michael Cozart lying on his stomach in a wooded area near the residence.

A search of the vehicle revealed just one gram of crystal meth.

Both men are charged with Aggravated Burglary, Criminal Trespassing, Possession of Schedule Two Meth, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.