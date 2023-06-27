McKenzie native serves aboard Navy warship

By Megan Brown, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Andres, a native of McKenzie, Tennessee, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Paul Hamilton, a guided-missile destroyer.

Andres joined the Navy over a year ago and today serves as a gas turbine systems technician-electrical.

“My dad’s father served in the Navy towards the end of WWII and my mother’s father served in the coast guard, later continuing his maritime career on ferry boats in Alaska,” said Andres. “I’ve always felt like I wanted to serve in the military, so I followed in both my grandfathers’ footsteps and started my journey as a sailor in the US Navy.”

Growing up in McKenzie, Andres attended McKenzie High School and graduated in 2014.

Today, Andres relies upon skills and values similar to those found in McKenzie to succeed in the military.

“My first job was at Block City Pizza,” said Andres. “Working there helped me have a strong work ethic and sense of responsibility. Those lessons have been a key part of my life and in my career in the Navy.”

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers provide a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments.

A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard USS Paul Hamilton. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

As a member of the Navy, Andres is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national defense by always being ready for any tasking,” said Andres. “Whether being tasked to keep our adversaries at bay or to help victims of casualties, the Navy is always ready to answer all calls.”

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Andres and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I am most proud for being selected as the Blue Jacket of the Quarter for the Engineering Department and advancing in rank,” said Andres.

As Andres and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy gives me a sense of pride,” added Andres. “I am proud of myself to see where came from to where I am now. The Navy helps me to push myself to do and be better.”