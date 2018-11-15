The cities of McKenzie and Paris have both received funds from the USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program for water and wastewater improvements.

The city of McKenzie is receiving a $1,050,000 dollar loan and a $250,000 grant to renovate the outdated wastewater treatment plant. The renovation includes replacing equipment, facility improvements, and line repairs throughout various parts of the system.

The city of Paris is receiving a $7.2 million dollar loan and a $1 million dollar grant for the construction of a new water treatment plant. The new plant will replace the outdated existing plant which was constructed in the 1950s.

