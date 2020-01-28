The McKenzie Police Department is now accepting applications for its first Citizens Police Academy, beginning March 5.

According to Investigator Jasmin Powell, the Citizens Police Academy is a chance for citizens who live or work in the McKenzie area to get a firsthand view of the operations of the McKenzie Police Department.

The class will meet one night a week for ten weeks, with instruction to include use of force, undercover drug operations, crime scene investigation, DUI enforcement, criminal law, firearms, and other areas.

Investigator Powell says during the ten week course, participants will be required to ride with a McKenzie Police Officer at least one time, between the hours of 6:00pm and 2:00am.

Applications will be accepted until March 2 or until the class is filled and may be picked up at the McKenzie Police Department.